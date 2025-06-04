﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Cartier confirms global data breach affecting customer information

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  15:33 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
Luxury brand Cartier has confirmed that some customer data was leaked in a recent breach.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  15:33 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
Cartier confirms global data breach affecting customer information
Dushikuaibao

A netizen shares the email sent by Cartier.

Cartier has confirmed a recent data breach that exposed customer information, including names and birth dates. According to an email from the luxury brand, the compromised data does not include bank details.

Cartier told the National Business Daily that an unauthorized party had accessed some data, clarifying that it involved customers not only in China but globally. The company has notified users via email and reported the incident to relevant regulatory authorities.

An investigation is ongoing. Cartier stated it is working with cybersecurity experts and will strengthen protections around its systems and data.

In a similar incident, Dior disclosed a data breach in May. The leaked data included customers' names, gender, phone numbers, email and mailing addresses, shopping preferences and other personal details shared by customers — but excluded financial data such as bank accounts, IBANs, or credit card details.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Cartier
Dior
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     