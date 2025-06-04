Cartier confirms global data breach affecting customer information

Cartier has confirmed a recent data breach that exposed customer information, including names and birth dates. According to an email from the luxury brand, the compromised data does not include bank details.

Cartier told the National Business Daily that an unauthorized party had accessed some data, clarifying that it involved customers not only in China but globally. The company has notified users via email and reported the incident to relevant regulatory authorities.

An investigation is ongoing. Cartier stated it is working with cybersecurity experts and will strengthen protections around its systems and data.

In a similar incident, Dior disclosed a data breach in May. The leaked data included customers' names, gender, phone numbers, email and mailing addresses, shopping preferences and other personal details shared by customers — but excluded financial data such as bank accounts, IBANs, or credit card details.