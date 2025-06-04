﻿
|   
News / Nation

Hong Kong bank robbery suspect arrested in Shenzhen

  12:27 UTC+8, 2025-06-04       0
A 49-year-old man suspected of robbing a Hang Seng Bank branch in Hong Kong at knifepoint is arrested in Shenzhen and handed over to HK authorities.
Hong Kong bank robbery suspect arrested in Shenzhen

The scene of the incident

A 49-year-old man suspected of robbing a Hang Seng Bank branch in Hong Kong at knifepoint on Monday was arrested in Shenzhen, the southern Guangdong Province, on Tuesday and handed over to authorities in the Chinese special administrative region.

The robbery occurred at the Hang Seng Bank branch in Fortune City One, Sha Tin, where the assailant brandished a knife, threatened staff, and escaped with approximately HK$380,000 (US$48,433). During the incident, a female employee sustained minor neck injuries.

Hong Kong police confirmed the suspect, an unemployed local resident, fled to Shenzhen through the Heung Yuen Wai Control Point immediately after the robbery. Mainland authorities apprehended him on Tuesday and transferred him back to Hong Kong that evening.

Investigators also linked the suspect to an attempted burglary earlier on Monday in Tseung Kwan O, where he allegedly tried to break into a villa but fled after being spotted by a domestic helper.

His 34-year-old girlfriend was also detained on suspicion of assisting the offender. She is alleged to have helped the man escape after the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shenzhen
Hang Seng Bank
﻿
﻿
