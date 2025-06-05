﻿
News / Nation

5.0-magnitude quake strikes SW China's Yunnan: CENC

Xinhua
  09:51 UTC+8, 2025-06-05       0
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eryuan County in Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 4:31am Thursday (Beijing Time).
Xinhua
  09:51 UTC+8, 2025-06-05       0

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eryuan County in Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 4:31am Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 26.26 degrees north latitude and 100.03 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

The quake was strongly felt in Eryuan County, Dali City and Heqing County, waking some residents. Local authorities in Eryuan County have promptly initiated an emergency response, with townships assessing the impact.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Yunnan
Beijing
