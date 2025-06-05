Tourism consumption attests to vitality of China's economy

The three-day Dragon Boat Festival break has offered the latest glimpse into the vitality and potential of China's tourism sector, which is emerging as a strategic pillar industry for the world's second-largest economy.

During the holiday from May 31 to June 2, tourism expenditures reached 42.73 billion yuan (US$5.95 billion), up 5.9 percent compared with the same holiday last year, official data showed.

As part of its high-quality development strategy, China is leveraging its cultural and tourism industries to boost economic growth, stimulate consumption, create jobs and improve the economic structure by integrating tourism with other industries and creating new demand and business models.

The country has become the biggest domestic tourism market in the world, the largest source of international tourists, and a main destination for international travelers.

Thanks to a wealth of natural wonders, historical treasures and cultural heritage sites – coupled with its massive population – China's tourism prospects are exceptionally bright. The country's world-class infrastructure, featuring an extensive high-speed rail network and modern tourist facilities, provides the perfect foundation for sustainable growth as China advances toward its goal of becoming a global tourism leader.