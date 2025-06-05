Chinese mainland police pursue 20 suspects involved in cyber attacks initiated by Taiwan organization

The police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou put 20 suspects on a wanted list on Thursday, accusing them of participating in cyber attacks launched by an organization of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

The police have offered a reward of 10,000 yuan (US$1,390) for information leading to each suspect's arrest, according to a notice issued by the public security bureau of Guangzhou's Tianhe District.

The notice also provided details of cyber attacks carried out by Taiwan's "Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command (ICEFCOM)."

The ICEFCOM commanded and conducted the illegal cyber attacks and is suspected of multiple criminal offenses, according to the police.

Separately, a research report jointly released by three cyber security entities led by the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center exposed the history, organizational structure, personnel, workplaces, tasks and typical cyber attacks of the organization.