China's 'ASEAN visa' welcomed

Ferri Limputra, CEO of Pura Mayungan – a Jakarta-based manufacturer of electrical components – regularly travels to China for both business and leisure.

This is why he welcomed the news that China has launched a five-year multiple-entry visa for business executives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"I am so happy with this new visa policy," Limputra said, noting that this will reduce paperwork and make it more convenient for him to travel to China.

China announced an "ASEAN visa" for business executives from the 10 ASEAN members and ASEAN observer Timor-Leste.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference on Tuesday that the new program offers five-year multiple-entry visas to eligible applicants visiting China for business. It allows them, their spouses and their children a maximum stay of 180 days.

Lin said this will further facilitate cross-border travel in the region following the visa-free arrangements between China and Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia, plus China's "Lancang-Mekong visas" program for Mekong River nations.

In recent years, he said, China and ASEAN have advanced the building of a community with a shared future and made important progress in creating a peaceful, safe, secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home.

"Visits between the people of China and Southeast Asian countries have been frequent. There is a mutual hope to further ease travel between the two sides," Lin said.

China is ASEAN's largest trading partner and one of the region's biggest sources of investment and tourists. ASEAN business executives and trade officials often go to China to negotiate deals or procure supplies.

Wilson Lee Flores, a Manila-based entrepreneur and analyst, said the multiple-entry visa for ASEAN citizens is "a game changer for business expansion and innovation".

He said the ease of travel will enable real-time negotiations, faster decision-making and invaluable insights into Chinese market trends.

Lee Flores said the ASEAN visa will boost bilateral trade and investment as it will "empower businesspeople to engage in more frequent, efficient and meaningful exchanges".

Enabling Filipino entrepreneurs, investors and traders to visit China with "unprecedented ease" will allow them to pursue more trade opportunities, attract higher-value investments and acquire advanced technologies to enhance local industries, he explained.

"The ripple effects will be profound: job creation, skills transfer, technology cooperation and sustained economic growth – helping position the Philippines as a more competitive player in the ASEAN-China economic corridor," Lee Flores said.

John Paolo Rivera, a senior research fellow at the state-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies, said China's ASEAN visa has "notable economic and geopolitical implications" for the broader Southeast Asian region.