Family seek answers after woman dies following suspected snakebite

Couple on vacation tried to disinfect wound before seeking help at Sanya Central Hospital where staff could not confirm the cause and suggested transfer to a military hospital.

Authorities in China's Hainan Province have launched an investigation after a 27-year-old woman died following a suspected snakebite while vacationing in Sanya, local media reported. The woman, surnamed Fu, was said to have been bitten by an unidentified creature while walking back to her hotel with her boyfriend on the evening of June 2.

The couple were unable to identify the animal in the dark. They returned to their hotel to disinfect the wound before seeking medical attention. Fu was first taken to Sanya Central Hospital with symptoms including nausea, numbness, and neurological issues. The hospital conducted two blood tests but failed to confirm the cause. "The diagnosis said 'unknown animal,' but the two puncture marks looked like a snakebite," her family said, according to Jiupai News.

More than three hours later, hospital staff recommended a transfer to a military hospital after noting the possibility of a venomous snakebite. Doctors at the second hospital classified the case as a neurotoxic snakebite and administered antivenom, but Li died despite their efforts. On Tuesday, Sanya's Health Commission confirmed an investigation team had been established and that medical records from both hospitals involved had been sealed for review. Family members have questioned the handling of the case, arguing the first hospital lacked experience in treating venomous snakebites and failed to respond adequately to early warning signs. Fu's cousin told media that a faster, more specialized response might have prevented her death. Hainan provincial health authorities said an expert team has been dispatched to support the investigation and determine whether proper medical protocols were followed and to identify the animal responsible. The family said they are awaiting the official findings and have not made any compensation claims, saying they only wished for a thorough and transparent inquiry. The case has reignited public debate about emergency medical procedures for snakebites, particularly during the summer months when venomous animals are more active.