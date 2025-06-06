Macao launches POP MART tourism event to attract global fans

The tourism office of China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, together with China's trendy toy maker POP MART, on Friday launched "POP MART MACAO CITYWALK," a cultural tourism initiative with the unveiling of a 7-meter-high toy Labubu known for its toothy grin.

The office noted that, spanning 108 days from Monday to September 21, the event will bring POP MART's globally popular characters, including Baby Molly, Crybaby Dimoo, and Labubu, to four iconic locations across Macau.

A special "pop station" was set up at Senado Square, featuring a pop-up shop and a Macau-themed Mega Space Molly Egg Tart installation, where visitors could collect themed postcards and stamps at each site.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the tourism office, stated to the media that POP MART has a vast resource in terms of the number of fans worldwide. "When people come to take photos with the figures, they are also walking around the city and seeing different kinds of elements related to the city," she added.

Ms. Lin from Guangzhou was visiting Macau particularly for the event. Showing her two Labubu dolls and delicate decorations, she said she had only recently become familiar with the character and had become quite interested in the IP series.

The project integrated a regional e-payment consumption lucky draw, open to users from Macau, Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Thailand, and Malaysia.