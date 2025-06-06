﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Macao launches POP MART tourism event to attract global fans

Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0
Macau's tourism office and toy brand POP MART launched "POP MART MACAO CITYWALK" on Friday, revealing a 7-meter-high toy Labubu known for its toothy grin.
Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0

The tourism office of China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, together with China's trendy toy maker POP MART, on Friday launched "POP MART MACAO CITYWALK," a cultural tourism initiative with the unveiling of a 7-meter-high toy Labubu known for its toothy grin.

The office noted that, spanning 108 days from Monday to September 21, the event will bring POP MART's globally popular characters, including Baby Molly, Crybaby Dimoo, and Labubu, to four iconic locations across Macau.

A special "pop station" was set up at Senado Square, featuring a pop-up shop and a Macau-themed Mega Space Molly Egg Tart installation, where visitors could collect themed postcards and stamps at each site.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the tourism office, stated to the media that POP MART has a vast resource in terms of the number of fans worldwide. "When people come to take photos with the figures, they are also walking around the city and seeing different kinds of elements related to the city," she added.

Ms. Lin from Guangzhou was visiting Macau particularly for the event. Showing her two Labubu dolls and delicate decorations, she said she had only recently become familiar with the character and had become quite interested in the IP series.

The project integrated a regional e-payment consumption lucky draw, open to users from Macau, Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Guangzhou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     