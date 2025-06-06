China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
11:25 UTC+8, 2025-06-06 0
A vessel formation headed by China Coast Guard (CCG) Vessel 1306 patrolled in the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao on Friday.
The patrol was carried out to safeguard China's rights in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
