﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Student put under coercive measures after injuring 3 at central China university

Xinhua
  22:41 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0
A 23-year-old student has been placed under criminal coercive measures on suspicion of injuring three people at Wuhan University in central China's Hubei Province.
Xinhua
  22:41 UTC+8, 2025-06-06       0

A 23-year-old student has been placed under criminal coercive measures on suspicion of injuring three people at Wuhan University in central China's Hubei Province, local police said Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm Wednesday at a canteen of the university in Hongshan District in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Police arrived swiftly at the scene. The injured were promptly sent to the hospital for treatment and are not in life-threatening conditions, according to the public security bureau of Hongshan District.

The suspect, surnamed Zhu, was brought under control by the police on the spot. An investigation revealed that Zhu committed the act due to an academic issue, and he has confessed to the crime and has been subjected to criminal compulsory measures.

The case is currently under further investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Wuhan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     