Student put under coercive measures after injuring 3 at central China university

A 23-year-old student has been placed under criminal coercive measures on suspicion of injuring three people at Wuhan University in central China's Hubei Province, local police said Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm Wednesday at a canteen of the university in Hongshan District in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

Police arrived swiftly at the scene. The injured were promptly sent to the hospital for treatment and are not in life-threatening conditions, according to the public security bureau of Hongshan District.

The suspect, surnamed Zhu, was brought under control by the police on the spot. An investigation revealed that Zhu committed the act due to an academic issue, and he has confessed to the crime and has been subjected to criminal compulsory measures.

The case is currently under further investigation.