He Lifeng to visit the UK, hold first meeting of China-US economic, trade consultation mechanism
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Saturday that at the invitation of the UK government, He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, will visit the UK from June 8 to 13.
While in the UK, He will hold the first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism with the US side, said the spokesperson.
