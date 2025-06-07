China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

China's national observatory on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of the country.

From 2 pm Saturday to 2 pm Sunday, downpours are expected to hit parts of regions along the Yangtze River and Huaihe River, Hanjiang River, areas south of Yangtze River, Guizhou and Guangxi, according to the National Meteorological Center.

There are areas in Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei and Zhejiang that will see up to 180 mm of rainfall. Some of these regions will experience short-term heavy rainfall, with hourly precipitation reaching 80 mm or more, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and inspect the drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.