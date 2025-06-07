2025 gaokao sees high-tech vigilance meet human care

Authorities and communities nationwide have introduced a wide range of initiatives to ensure the exam is conducted safely and fairly.

As the 2025 gaokao, China's national college entrance exam, got underway Saturday morning, a volunteer in Shenyang helped wheelchair-bound student Wang Zhenyu reach the test room safely by coordinating with police to open a green channel, a small gesture reflecting nationwide efforts to support examinees. While students concentrate on doing their best, authorities have made every effort to ensure the safety and fairness of the exam for its 13.35 million candidates nationwide. In many places, artificial intelligence (AI) technology is introduced for this purpose. In Benxi City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, every gaokao exam room is monitored by a real-time intelligent surveillance system that automatically flags irregular behavior – from whispers and frequent glances between students to inattentive proctors – to reinforce discipline and fairness. AI-powered monitoring systems have also been adopted in other provinces, including Jiangxi, Hubei and Guangdong, enabling real-time surveillance, behavior analysis and early alerts. By detecting irregular behaviors accurately and without human input, the advanced technology eases the burden on exam staff, and strengthens the fairness and integrity of the exam itself. These advanced measures are playing a vital role in supporting this year's gaokao. Authorities and communities nationwide have introduced a wide range of initiatives to ensure the exam is conducted safely and fairly, addressing challenges from technological risks and environmental conditions to the physical and mental well-being of students.

Technology ensuring fairness On May 28, China's Ministry of Education announced strengthened security measures for the 2025 gaokao, emphasizing technological safeguards. Upgrades include stricter entry checks, enhanced screening for devices like phones and smartwatches, radio signal blocking at all exam sites, and the expanded use of intelligent surveillance and inspection systems to strengthen the exam security network. Upgraded security gates have become a key line of defense in ensuring a fair exam environment in Liaoning. At every test site, students are required to pass through two intelligent security gates capable of detecting small metal objects, including mobile phones, smartwatches, smart glasses, hidden earpieces and other high-tech cheating tools. If an alarm is triggered, teachers follow up inspections with handheld metal detectors. "Cheating technologies are evolving every year, so this year's entry screening process is stricter than ever," said Liu Yang, the principal of Benxi Senior High School. "At the school gates, students are reminded not to carry prohibited devices, and lockers are provided for safe storage. On exam days, dedicated staff also inspect key areas such as walls, restrooms and bins to prevent any form of external information transmission." Biometric verification has also become a standard part of the exam security process. At entrances, candidates undergo facial recognition, fingerprint or iris scans to prevent people impersonating exam candidates from entering. Identity checks are conducted multiple times before, during and after exams, each taking just seconds to complete. In parallel, national radio authorities are actively monitoring test centers and surrounding areas for suspicious signals. By identifying and blocking unauthorized wireless communication, they help prevent cheating via electronic devices.