News / Nation

China remains a steadfast partner: Sri Lankan deputy minister

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-08
"China is one of the friendliest countries to Sri Lanka, and we hope that this friendship will last a long time," Prasanna Gunasena, said deputy minister of transport and highways.
Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2025-06-08       0
China remains a steadfast partner: Sri Lankan deputy minister

Prasanna Gunasena (2nd L), deputy minister of transport and highways, inspects the Port Access Elevated Highway project in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 6, 2025.

"China is one of the friendliest countries to Sri Lanka, and we hope that this friendship will last a long time," Prasanna Gunasena, deputy minister of transport and highways, told Xinhua on Friday during an inspection of the Port Access Elevated Highway project in Colombo.

Gunasena, accompanied by Director General of the Road Development Authority K.W. Kandambi, representatives of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), and senior officials from the Ministry of Transport and Highways, visited the site to review progress on what is set to become the longest bridge in Sri Lanka.

The 5.27-km Port Access Elevated Highway, featuring a two-way, four-lane design and built using advanced segmental box girder prefabrication, has reached its final phase of construction.

"This is a very good project for Sri Lanka," said Gunasena, emphasizing that the project, built by CCECC, contributes a lot to the locals. "When it is completed, we expect an economic boost. That is the main objective of this project."

Speaking about Sri Lanka-China cooperation, Gunasena said he values the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"China will continue to be our friend and help us develop our economy," he said, referencing China's history of supporting major infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka.

China remains a steadfast partner: Sri Lankan deputy minister

The Port Access Elevated Highway project is pictured in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 7, 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
