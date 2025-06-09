1st meeting of China-US economic, trade consultation mechanism opens in London
23:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-09 0
The first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism opened in London on Monday.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting with US representatives.
