China issues guidelines on further improving people's well-being

China on Monday issued a set of guidelines on further safeguarding and improving public well-being, and resolutely addressing the most pressing concerns of the people.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, aim to promote a more equitable, balanced, inclusive, and accessible development of public services.

The guidelines stressed the need to provide social insurance subsidies to eligible university graduates and individuals facing employment difficulties.

The country will gradually adjust basic public services to ensure they are provided based on individuals' permanent residence, according to the guidelines.

More than 1,000 high-quality general high schools will be newly built or expanded, with a focus on improving the basic educational conditions in county-level general high schools, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines also support the nighttime opening of cultural venues, such as museums, libraries and art galleries.

The guidelines further vowed to strengthen cross-departmental coordination and collaboration on major policies concerning people's well-being.