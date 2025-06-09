Math genius gains 20 million followers – and sparks health concerns

Online video raises questions about Peking University mathematics professor Wei Dongyi's appearance, prompting many calls for the university to prioritize faculty wellbeing.

Wei Dongyi, the low-key Peking University mathematics professor nicknamed "God Wei," has gone viral on Chinese social media – attracting over 20 million followers days after appearing in a short video that sparked both concern about his health. In a four-second video posted on Douyin on June 4, Wei appeared on camera introducing himself: "Hello everyone, I'm Wei Dongyi. This is my account." As of Monday, his account had surpassed 23 million followers, with the number continuing to rise. Wei's cousin confirmed to Shangguan News that the account is authentic, stating it was created at the family's suggestion to "establish a genuine and controlled channel" for communication. He emphasized the move wasn't for fame or profit, noting Wei has no plans to livestream unless he chooses to, due to concerns about potential misuse of his content.

Wei, 33, who comes from Shandong Province in eastern China, displayed extraordinary mathematical talent early on, inspired by his father, a university math professor. He achieved two gold medals with perfect scores at the 49th and 50th International Mathematical Olympiads, earning him a direct admission to Peking University without taking the gaokao, the national university entrance examination. After earning his PhD degree at the age of 28, he became an assistant professor in the mathematics department. He specializes in partial differential equations and geometric analysis, with multiple papers published in international mathematics journals. He first gained online fame in 2021 when an interview showed him carrying a water bottle and two steamed buns – his modest lifestyle and disheveled hair contrasting sharply with his intellectual brilliance, earning him the nickname "God Wei."

During China's ongoing national college entrance exams, his comment section has transformed into a virtual place for making wishes, with students and parents leaving messages hoping to "absorb his academic luck." However, his recent video also raised concerns about his health, particularly visible dental issues, prompting calls for Peking University to prioritize faculty wellbeing.