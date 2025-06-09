New center to fast-track medical breakthroughs

The 2025 Belt and Road Initiative Global Health Forum which concluded in Macau last week higlighted global efforts to accelerate medical innovation.

A standout development was the launch of a new AI Translational Medicine Center – a joint initiative by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute and the Macau Translational Medicine Center. The new center aims to fast-track medical breakthroughs by bridging laboratory research with clinical application through global collaboration and cross-sector innovation.

"Translational medicine is the key to unlocking tough medical challenges," said He Yao, director of the center. "This partnership enhances our role in global health and the Greater Bay Area's integration into the international ecosystem."