110,000 trips: China-Europe freight train service embraces new progress

The 110,000th China-Europe freight train departed from Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, marking a milestone in the service's high-quality development.

Loaded with 55 containers of home appliances, including LCD monitors and refrigerators worth nearly 20 million yuan (about 2.78 million US dollars), the train will exit China via northern Inner Mongolia's Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, before arriving in Europe in 17 days, said Gao Yitian, an official from the Jiaozhou branch of Jinan Railway Logistics Center.

As a witness, Gao said that over the past decade, the China-Europe freight train service has expanded dramatically, not just in volume, but also in reach, cargo diversity, and efficiency. The international logistics network in Shandong has transported not only Chinese exports but also cross-border goods from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

"I believe that these trains will continue to deliver more 'Made in China' products while providing better services for countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and people there," Gao added.

As of now, a total of 128 Chinese cities have launched China-Europe freight train service, reaching 229 cities in 26 European countries and over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries.