﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

110,000 trips: China-Europe freight train service embraces new progress

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
The 110,000th China-Europe freight train departed from Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, marking a milestone in the service's high-quality development.
Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2025-06-10       0
110,000 trips: China-Europe freight train service embraces new progress
Xinhua

The 110,000th China-Europe freight train departs from Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2025.

The 110,000th China-Europe freight train departed from Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, marking a milestone in the service's high-quality development.

Loaded with 55 containers of home appliances, including LCD monitors and refrigerators worth nearly 20 million yuan (about 2.78 million US dollars), the train will exit China via northern Inner Mongolia's Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, before arriving in Europe in 17 days, said Gao Yitian, an official from the Jiaozhou branch of Jinan Railway Logistics Center.

As a witness, Gao said that over the past decade, the China-Europe freight train service has expanded dramatically, not just in volume, but also in reach, cargo diversity, and efficiency. The international logistics network in Shandong has transported not only Chinese exports but also cross-border goods from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

"I believe that these trains will continue to deliver more 'Made in China' products while providing better services for countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative and people there," Gao added.

As of now, a total of 128 Chinese cities have launched China-Europe freight train service, reaching 229 cities in 26 European countries and over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Jinan
Qingdao
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     