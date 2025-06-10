1st meeting of China-US economic, trade consultation mechanism continues in London, attracting global attention

The first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism opened at Lancaster House in London on Monday, attracting global attention.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting with US representatives.

Business leaders welcomed the meeting, expecting win-win outcomes.

"Only through mutual respect can we achieve win-win cooperation," said Yang Ming, CEO of Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) technology company.

Attend the ongoing London Tech Week events, Yang said she wished to see normalized economic and trade relations restored between the two nations, calling on both governments to strengthen collaboration in AI and join forces to create new frontiers in global innovation.

OBE Chief Executive Officer at London & Partners Laura Citron told Xinhua that stable trade relationships between the biggest economies in the world would always be a good thing for the global economy, adding that London as a city is a very outward-facing trading economy.

"We're very keen to see strong and predictable trade relationships between the US and China," she said.