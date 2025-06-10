Xi urges China, S. Korea to take strategic cooperative partnership to higher level
12:51 UTC+8, 2025-06-10 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and South Korea should promote their strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.
Xi made the remarks during his talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung over the phone.
China and South Korea should inject more certainty into regional and international landscape, he said, adding that the two countries should jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and ensure stable and smooth global and regional industrial and supply chains.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
