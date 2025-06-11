Chinese vice premier urges US to resolve trade disputes with China through dialogue, cooperation

The United States should resolve trade disputes with China through equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has said.

China reiterates that the United States should work with China to honor their words with actions, and demonstrate sincerity in keeping commitments and concrete efforts to implement consensus, so as to jointly safeguard the hard-won outcomes of dialogue, He said.

He made the remarks during the first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism held in London from Monday to Tuesday with US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

During the talks, the two sides held candid and in-depth talks, and thoroughly exchanged views on economic and trade issues of mutual concern.

The two sides reached principled agreement on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call on June 5 and the framework of measures to consolidate the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva, and made new progress in addressing each other's economic and trade concerns.

Calling the meeting an important consultation held under the guidance of the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state on June 5, He said that China's position on China-US economic and trade issues is clear and consistent.

Noting that the essence of China-US economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, the vice premier said cooperation between China and the United States in the economic and trade field benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both.

There are no winners in trade wars, He said, adding that China does not seek conflict but will not be intimidated by one.

He urged the United States to resolve trade disputes with China through equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that while China is sincere in pursuing economic and trade consultations, it also has its principles.

Next, the two sides should, in accordance with the important consensus and requirements reached by the two heads of state during their phone call, make better use of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, and work to enhance consensus, reduce misunderstanding and strengthen cooperation, He said.

The two sides should maintain communication and consultation, and promote the steady and sustained growth of China-US economic and trade relations, so as to inject more certainty and stability into the world economy, He added.

The US side said that the meeting had achieved positive outcomes and further stabilized bilateral economic and trade relations, adding that the US side would walk in the same direction as China in accordance with the requirements of the phone call between the two heads of state to jointly implement the consensus reached at this meeting.