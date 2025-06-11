﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China activates emergency response to flooding as this year's first typhoon approaches

Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0
China's Ministry of Water Resources issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in southern and southeastern regions, following a tropical depression over the South China Sea.
Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in southern and southeastern regions, following a tropical depression over the South China Sea that had grown into this year's first typhoon in the morning.

The center of Typhoon Wutip (Butterfly) was located near Yongxing Dao in the city of Sansha in China's southernmost island province of Hainan, at 2 pm on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

Strong rain caused by the approaching Typhoon Wutip will hit China's regions including Hainan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Fujian from Thursday to Sunday, and the water levels of some medium and minor rivers in the regions are projected to exceed warning thresholds, the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized the importance of preventing floods in small and medium-sized rivers, as well as mountain torrents in the affected areas, to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

The ministry has dispatched two teams to Hainan and Guangdong to aid flood prevention work.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Hainan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     