Foreign friends share SCO vision on West Lake

China assumed the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for 2024-2025, making 2025 a "China Year" for the SCO. To celebrate, friends from Bahrain, Pakistan, the Maldives, Türkiye, and Sri Lanka gathered on the iconic West Lake in Hangzhou, reciting Chinese poetry on a traditional boat on June 5.

"I believe SCO is impactful," said Yasmin Mufeed, director of public relations and marketing at Bahrain Inherited Traditional Sports Committee, "especially in areas of youth empowerment, culture promotion, economic and security cooperation".