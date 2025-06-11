Pet funeral industry booms as owners seek dignified farewells

When his cat passed away recently, Beijing resident Gao Jian chose more than a burial. He arranged a formal farewell ceremony with a pet funeral service provider, part of a quiet revolution sweeping China's cities as millions seek dignified goodbyes for their animal companions.

With over 120 million pets nationwide and around 3 million dying annually, China's pet funeral sector has expanded rapidly. Data from company information inquiry services provider Qichacha showed that over 7,900 businesses now offer pet funeral services across China, most established within the past three years.

As memorial candles flicker in facilities across Chinese cities, the ritual, typically including farewell ceremonies, cremation, and commemorative products, speaks to something deeper: a society honoring the creatures that shared its journey.

In southwest China's Chongqing, over 40 providers operate in the city's urban area. At a pet memorial center named Sun Forest in downtown Chongqing, grieving owners pen final messages to their companions in a 300-square-meter space divided into functional zones.

Since opening last July, the facility has served 500 pets, with monthly volumes reaching 80, said founder Tan Jingyuan.

"Basic packages start at several hundred yuan," said Tan. "And personalized options, including floral arrangements, custom urns, or fur memorials, can cost thousands."

The industry's growth accelerated after China's 2021 revised animal epidemic prevention law mandated proper disposal of dead animals. Major cities, such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, subsequently banned the random burial of pets, requiring designated facilities for harmless treatment.

This March, south China's Guangdong Province launched its first licensed pet disposal center featuring closed-loop transportation, personalized services, and professional processing.

Analysts project that the market will grow from 1.8 billion yuan (approximately 250.6 million US dollars) in 2023 to 5 billion yuan by 2025.

The trend reflects profound shifts in how Chinese view their pets. "They're family members deserving dignified departures," said Liu Xiaoxia, with the pet industry branch at the China Animal Agriculture Association. This isn't just about sanitation; it's about respect, Liu said.

Urban residents like Chen Si exemplify this mindset. When Chen's cat died in April, she drove 80 kilometers to a licensed facility rather than bury it casually. "It deserved proper care," Chen said.

While challenges remain, industry leaders are implementing self-regulation. The pet commerce association in the city of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, has proposed price guidance systems and "blacklists" for fraudulent operators.

"Standardization is progressing," Tan noted at his Chongqing memorial hall. "We're seeing widespread public support for ethical services."