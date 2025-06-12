China adds Indonesia to 240-hour visa-free transit program, expands list to 55 countries

China has added Indonesia to its 240-hour visa-free transit program, bringing the total number of countries eligible for the policy to 55, immigration authorities announced on Thursday.

Effective Thursday, eligible Indonesian travelers can enter through any of the 60 ports across 24 provincial-level regions and stay up to 240 hours, or 10 days, without a visa before heading to a third destination, according to the National Immigration Administration.

The policy is part of China's broader efforts to boost international travel and exchanges.