Tracing China: Expats discover S China's Hechi City's vibrant culture
18:26 UTC+8, 2025-06-12 0
Join vloggers Luke and Alex to explore the captivating Hechi City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Here, you can watch the unique tradition of local winemaking, learn the intricate art of ethnic tie-dyeing, and soak in the rhythms of a music festival where traditional ethnic sounds collide with modern rock energy.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
