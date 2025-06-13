Foul play ruled out in whistleblower medical student's death

Authorities say whistleblower medical student Luo Shuaiyu died by suicide, rejecting allegations by his family that he was targeted for exposing irregularities in organ transplant procedures at a top hospital.

A joint investigation released on Friday by the Hunan health commission, Central South University, and the Changsha police concluded that Luo, a 28-year-old graduate student at Xiangya Second Hospital, jumped to his death on May 8, 2024.

Officials said there was no evidence of foul play or retaliation connected to his academic or clinical work, including his involvement in gathering transplant data later cited in whistleblowing claims.

An autopsy confirmed fatal injuries from a high fall, and toxicology tests found no signs of sedation or poisoning. Police said there was no evidence of third-party involvement. Surveillance footage showed him entering the building alone two days earlier and never leaving.

The body showed extensive trauma consistent with a high fall, and Luo's personal belongings showed no signs of struggle or intrusion.

The case drew national scrutiny after Luo's family alleged that he may have been silenced for exposing irregularities in kidney transplant operations.

Months before his death, Luo had reported concerns to health authorities, including suspected violations linked to Liu Xiangfeng, a senior surgeon later convicted and sentenced to 17 years in jail for causing injury to six patients through illegal procedures. His family later claimed he faced institutional retaliation, data tampering, and possible threats.

In response to public concern, the Hunan Provincial Health Commission, Changsha police, and Central South University launched an investigation in November. Their report was released on Friday.

Investigators verified that the 50 kidney donation records Luo had collected were legally registered and traceable in China's Red Cross and National Health Commission systems.

While his family alleged that crucial research data was deleted from his devices, police said they had recovered Luo's files intact, including backup copies, and found no evidence of tampering.

No whistleblower file or report implicating Liu or any transplant staff was found in Luo's records, cloud storage, or e-mail. Officials also noted that Luo had only briefly rotated through Liu's department in 2022 and was not involved in his later downfall.

A recording cited by the family as a possible threat was confirmed by forensic analysis to be unrelated to Liu or any criminal activity.

However, the investigation did uncover a financial issue unrelated to Luo's death. During his studies, Luo received over 333,000 yuan in "performance bonuses" from the transplant department, most of which was later collected and redistributed by hospital staff – a violation of internal rules. Four employees have since been disciplined. Officials said this had no bearing on his mental health or death.

Investigators pointed instead to academic pressure and psychological distress. Luo had failed his licensing exam in 2022, had not completed his thesis, and had not secured employment.

Chat records show that he had long expressed suicidal thoughts, writing to classmates and supervisors about wanting to "jump off a building." On the day of his death, a scheduled QQ post appeared: "If I die, brothers, bury me with a silver scalpel."

Luo's family, from Neijiang, Sichuan, initially accepted the suicide ruling and declined an autopsy but later filed extensive petitions and a compensation claim, which was rejected in October 2024.