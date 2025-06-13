From internet to reality, foreign influencers see a vibrant China

When Italian couple Simona Maria Cannone and Angelo Taraborrelli traveled to Mount Huangshan in east China's Anhui Province earlier this year, it wasn't just a sightseeing trip.

When Italian couple Simona Maria Cannone and Angelo Taraborrelli traveled to Mount Huangshan in east China's Anhui Province earlier this year, it wasn't just a sightseeing trip. They went there also to meet Adrien Brill, an American who has gained fame on social media for his unconventional recipes that combine Western ingredients with traditional Anhui flavors. Brill is one of an increasing number of international influencers who share their vibrant and diverse experiences in China with their online followers. China's appeal, coupled with its relaxed visa policies, is driving more foreigners to explore the country in person.

Seeing vibrant China Popular US YouTuber IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., traveled across China from late March to early April, livestreaming his travels across cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and Shenzhen. He traveled along China's streets and alleys, experienced its history and culture, sampled its cuisine, and interacted with enthusiastic fans and locals. Despite language barriers and a packed itinerary, the 20-year-old's hours-long livestreams drew millions of viewers, offering global audiences an unfiltered glimpse of life in China. His zesty and contagious shows sparked buzz on both Chinese and international social media. Hashtags like "Breaking the Western Filter on China" trended, while many viewers on YouTube said the livestreams had changed their perceptions of China. "After watching this video, I realized how foolish my previous views on China were. I've decided to plan my trip this year to China," commented user carpenterpo1153 under one video. Many others shared similar views, finding the livestreams in stark contrast to more negative portrayals in some Western media. IShowSpeed's unedited and unscripted livestreams reveal a China that is perky, diverse, hospitable and prosperous. Italian expat Rachele Longhi and Luca, her Chinese husband, based in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, have attracted over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube with their videos featuring things like tea gardens, smart sports parks, the West Lake scenery, street snacks and traditional festivals. "We want the world to see the real China through our eyes," said Luca, adding that their personal experiences tell vivid Chinese stories. Foreigners have also started using Chinese platforms such as rednote to learn about the daily lives of ordinary Chinese. Built-in translation features facilitate cross-cultural interaction. A short video showing the night view of the Bund in Shanghai on rednote drew comments from users across the world. "Crazy beautiful. I'm in awe," commented Alisa from New York. Another user, under the name Maye Denisse, wrote, "I need a friend in China to give me a tour," sparking enthusiastic responses from Chinese netizens offering to be tour guides. "It may seem like casual sharing," said Zhang Yuan, executive editor-in-chief of rednote, at the 2025 China Internet Civilization Conference in Hefei, capital of Anhui Province, on Wednesday. "But this is actually how ordinary people are building bridges of understanding and friendship with sincerity and curiosity at a time when globalization is facing challenges." Zhou Qing'an, dean of Tsinghua University's School of Journalism and Communication, shared a similar view, "Online exchanges open a door not only for the world to learn about China, but also for China to speak to the world."