Typhoon Wutip makes landfall in China's Hainan

Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of the year, made landfall near Dongfang City in south China's island province of Hainan around 11 pm on Friday, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.

At the time of landfall, Wutip had weakened to a severe tropical storm, packing maximum winds of 30 meters per second near its center, with a central minimum pressure of 980 hectopascals.