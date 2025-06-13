New vitality flows along ancient Silk Road
16:29 UTC+8, 2025-06-13 0
For centuries, the ancient Silk Road connected the East and the West. People from China and Central Asia contributed to its prosperity.
16:29 UTC+8, 2025-06-13 0
For centuries, the ancient Silk Road connected the East and the West. People from China and Central Asia contributed to its prosperity. In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative. The historic trade route has since revived and thrived, and now serves as a path for shared development.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports