﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Tens of thousands evacuated in China's Hainan as Typhoon Wutip approaches

Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2025-06-13       0
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated to safety in south China's Hainan Province as Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of the year, is approaching.
Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2025-06-13       0

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated to safety in south China's Hainan Province as Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of the year, is approaching.

As of 8 pm Thursday, the province had evacuated a total of 16,561 people from construction sites, low-lying flood-prone areas, and regions at risk of flash floods.

All the province's 30,721 fishing vessels had either returned to ports or taken shelter elsewhere, with over 40,000 people working on the vessels having been evacuated ashore.

As Typhoon Wutip continued to strengthen, the provincial meteorological service maintained a Level III typhoon alert as of 11 am Friday.

As of 10 am on Friday, the storm's center was located over coastal waters near Ledong Li Autonomous County, with maximum sustained winds near the center reaching 28 meters per second. By 8 pm, downpours are expected in many parts of the province.

According to meteorological forecasts at noon, Typhoon Wutip is expected to move northward at a speed of 5 to 10 kilometers per hour, with little change in intensity.

Wutip may make landfall or brush the coast between Ledong county and Dongfang City on Friday as a severe tropical storm, packing winds of 25 to 28 meters per second. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Hainan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     