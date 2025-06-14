Typhoon Wutip makes 2nd landfall in south China

Typhoon Wutip, the first typhoon of this year, made its second landfall near Leizhou City in south China's Guangdong Province at around 12:30 am Saturday, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

At the time of landfall, Wutip had weakened to a severe tropical storm, with a maximum wind speed of 30 meters per second near its center and a central minimum pressure of 980 hectopascals.

Wutip had initially made landfall near Dongfang City in south China's island province of Hainan around 11 pm Friday.

It is expected to move northeast at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour, skirting the border area between Guangdong and Guangxi, while gradually weakening in intensity.