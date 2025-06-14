Surge in imports of agricultural products from Africa

More African agricultural products such as Ethiopian coffee beans and Tanzanian cashew nuts have appeared on the dining tables of Chinese consumers, fueled by China's preferential tariff policies and an increasing appetite for different specialties.

Benefiting from unique geographical and climatic conditions, many African agricultural products, such as chili from Rwanda and sesame from African countries such as Tanzania, Mozambique and Togo, boast abundant yields and delicious taste.

Not long ago, 10 containers of 192 metric tons of sesame imported from Chad arrived in Qingdao Port in East China's Qingdao, Shandong province. More than 80 percent of imported sesame products into Qingdao Port come from Africa, according to Qingdao Customs. In fact, the port is the largest sesame distribution center in China, accounting for over 80 percent of the country's total import volume.

"Compared with 9 percent or 10 percent tariffs levied on imported sesame from other regions, the zero-tariff policy for sesame imported from Africa has created tangible benefits for us," said Ye Guanglian, deputy general manager of Kerry Oils & Grains (Qingdao) Ltd.

So far this year, the company has imported 46,000 tons of African sesame, up 11 percent year-on-year, and Africa has become the main source of its sesame imports.

China and Africa have continued to expand their trade of agricultural products, and China's total import and export value of such products with Africa topped 70 billion yuan ($9.75 billion) for the first time last year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Since Dec 1 last year, China has implemented a 100 percent zero-tariff treatment for the least developed countries, including 33 African countries, allowing more high-quality African agricultural products to enter the Chinese market.

In the first five months of this year, China's import value of agricultural products from Africa reached 15.83 billion yuan, while the import value of coffee, cocoa beans and frozen strawberries surged 145.7 percent, 88.6 percent and 82 percent year-on-year, respectively, data from the GAC showed.

Over the same period, China's exports of pesticide formulations and agricultural machinery to Africa rose by 12 percent and 41 percent, respectively, helping to improve the quality and efficiency of African agriculture, the GAC said.

BGI Group, a Shenzhen-based life science and genome research organization, has been cooperating with Ethiopian industry players in the quality control of coffee beans planted locally.

"We use genetic sequencing technology to create species DNA identification for Ethiopian coffee beans, ensuring 100 percent pure quality of Arabica beans and guaranteeing food quality and safety from the source," said Chen Songheng, Africa region general manager of BGI Group.

In the domestic market, BGI has reached cooperation with more than 30 coffee shops in regions such as Guangdong province and Jiangsu province. Within three months of launching its coffee products in September last year, nearly 10 tons of coffee beans were processed and sold, the company said.

In the seven-year period until 2024, Ethiopia's export of coffee beans to China surged nearly 10-fold, becoming China's second-largest coffee beans supplier after Brazil.