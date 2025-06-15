From Booth to Heartbeat: African buyers crave Chinese products

The 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo goes into full swing in the central Chinese city of Changsha. Buyers from across Africa have come to explore, not just to look, but to find what could make a difference for them back home. Electric bikes, farm machines, smart gadgets...Chinese products are winning hearts with their innovations, high quality, and affordable pricing. For many, this isn't just a business trip, but a golden chance to connect, cooperate, and bring something valuable back to their people. Let's hear what they're so excited about.