From the bold flavors of Somali canned tuna and the rich aroma of Ethiopian coffee beans to the intricate artistry of Congolese handicrafts, Chinese buyers are flocking to the African pavilions at the ongoing 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha.

These products reflect Africa's creativity and cultural depth, emerging as fresh opportunities for China-Africa trade. The expo isn't just about business – it's a bridge connecting continents, where product showcases and industrial matchmaking are accelerating practical cooperation between the two sides.