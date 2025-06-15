﻿
News / Nation

Symphony of Civilizations: Harmony in Diversity

People's Daily Online
  18:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-15
Civilizations thrive and flourish through exchanges and mutual learning.
People's Daily Online
  18:10 UTC+8, 2025-06-15

Civilizations thrive and flourish through exchanges and mutual learning. For centuries, China and Central Asia have worked together to promote the rise and prosperity of the Silk Road, making historic contributions to the exchange, integration, and development of world civilizations.

At the invitation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana from June 16 to 18.

People's Daily Online has produced and launched a video titled "Symphony of Civilizations: Harmony in Diversity", highlighting the remarkable stories and deep bonds forged through cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Central Asian countries.

Looking ahead, China and Central Asia are expected to continue writing a new chapter in their millennia-old friendship and to build a brighter future together – letting the beacon of civilization illuminate the right path for all of humanity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
