﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China earmarks US$5.57m for provinces' disaster response as typhoon hits

Xinhua
  10:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-15       0
China has earmarked 40 million yuan (US$5.57 million) from the central government funding to support emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts in Hainan, Guangdong and Guangxi.
Xinhua
  10:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-15       0

China has earmarked 40 million yuan (US$5.57 million) from the central government funding to support emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts in Hainan and Guangdong provinces as well as Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Sunday.

The funding support came as Typhoon Wutip brought heavy rains and caused floods in parts of the southern region, the ministry said in a statement.

The funds, allocated by the MOF and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used for the evacuation and resettlement of affected people, the removal of hazardous objects and risk mitigation, as well as inspections on the risks of secondary disasters, it said.

Multiple authorities convened on Saturday to put in place precautionary measures against Typhoon Wutip, as the first typhoon of the year made its first landfall on Friday evening in Dongfang City in Hainan. It then made a second landfall around noon on Saturday in Leizhou City, Guangdong, located just north of Hainan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Hainan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     