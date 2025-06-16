Tsinghua professor: China's robust economic performance exceeds expectations, defying bearish forecasts

Despite widespread downgrades from global institutions and increasing external uncertainties, China's economy has responded with a set of stronger-than-expected data.

In an interview with China News Network's "W.E. Talk" column, Wang Yong, the director of the Digital Economic Research Center at Tsinghua University, noted that China's industrial output, retail sales, and exports all surpassed expectations, challenging the pessimistic forecasts from international organizations and global investment banks.

He further emphasized that even in the face of US "reciprocal tariffs", swift negotiations and strong domestic policy measures have boosted momentum. As a result, China's growth target of 5percent is not just "within reach"–it is well on track.