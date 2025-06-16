﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

1 dead, 6 missing in central China fireworks factory explosion

Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-16       0
An explosion at a fireworks factory in central China's Hunan Province on Monday had left one person dead, six missing and nine injured as of 5pm, local authorities said.
Xinhua
  21:04 UTC+8, 2025-06-16       0

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central China's Hunan Province on Monday had left one person dead, six missing and nine injured as of 5pm, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at Shanzhou Fireworks Co. in Linli County under Changde City at approximately 8:23am on Monday, the county Party committee's publicity department said, adding that all the injured are receiving medical treatment, with non-life-threatening conditions.

The blast site is a single-story reinforced concrete structure. Established in July 2017, the factory employs over 150 people, most of whom were outside the explosion zone when the accident occurred.

Immediately following the accident, emergency teams at various levels were mobilized to the scene. Rescue efforts remain focused on locating the missing, treating the injured, evacuating nearby residents, and investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Changde
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     