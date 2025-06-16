Xi leaves for 2nd China-Central Asia Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Monday for the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana at the invitation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister.