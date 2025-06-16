Xi says China ready to work with Kazakhstan to contribute more to regional, world peace and development

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to contribute more to regional and world peace and development with stability and positive energy of bilateral ties.

Xi said China and Kazakhstan should continue to support each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns, and promote synergy of the development strategies.

He called on both countries to expand law enforcement and defense exchanges, jointly combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, and added that the two sides should promote connectivity, high-tech cooperation and green development.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of the second China-Central Asia Summit.