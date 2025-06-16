Closer China-Central Asia partnership brings greater certainty to global peace, development

In a world increasingly fractured by geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds, the deepening cooperation between China and Central Asian nations stands as a key stabilizing force – one that fosters both regional peace and sustainable development.

Anchored in millennia of the ancient Silk Road exchanges and fortified by three decades of contemporary partnership, the China-Central Asia relationship has matured into a new paradigm of international relations – one that is built on mutual respect, synergistic development and strategic trust.

As the second China-Central Asia Summit convenes on June 16-18, anticipation grows that this gathering will inject fresh momentum into regional development, economic connectivity and cross-border understanding, and serve as a compelling example of how regional cooperation can help address global challenges and foster a more inclusive international order.

China was among the first countries to set up diplomatic ties with the five countries following their independence. Over the years, they have firmly supported each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and respected the countries' exploration of their own development paths.

Development and prosperity remain elusive without stability and security. In their shared pursuit of regional peace and security, China and the Central Asian countries have stood in solidarity against the "three forces" of terrorism, separatism and extremism as well as drug trafficking and transnational organized crime, thereby fostering a favorable environment for economic growth and improving people's well-being in the region.

Connectivity and win-win cooperation remains a cornerstone of the China-Central Asia relationship. It was in Kazakhstan back in 2013 that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the building of the Silk Road Economic Belt, a component of the landmark Belt and Road Initiative.