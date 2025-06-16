Tracing Central Asia in the heart of China
23:36 UTC+8, 2025-06-16 0
How much of Central Asia can you find in Beijing? Join Xinhua correspondent Yao Kaien as she challenges herself to dive into the exotic flavors and culture. You will be surprised by how deep the ties run between China and Central Asia.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhao Yinuo
