Sloppy structure: 25 buildings in Shenzhen sealed, 783 residents evacuated

Authorities in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, have sealed off 25 buildings and evacuated 783 residents after a residential building showed wall cracks and signs of uneven settlement, the local emergency management bureau reported.

The Shenzhen Longgang District Emergency Management Bureau said on Monday that the structural damage was detected at Building No. 4, Lane 3 in the district's Guowu Village. No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, the 25 surrounding buildings were placed under lockdown, and all affected residents were safely relocated. Nearby Tiancheng School suspended classes for a day to allow for safety inspections, according to a follow-up notice issued on Tuesday.

Local authorities have deployed 50 inspectors and set up 95 monitoring points for 24-hour surveillance. Experts are conducting further safety assessments.

Current monitoring data show no new abnormalities, and the situation remains stable. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.