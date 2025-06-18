Xi urges China, Central Asian countries to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on China and Central Asian countries to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and forge ahead toward the goal of building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future under the guidance of the China-Central Asia Spirit.

Xi made the remarks in his keynote speech at the second China-Central Asia Summit hosted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also attended the summit.

Xi pointed out that during their meeting in Xi'an two years ago, they jointly outlined the Xi'an Vision for China-Central Asia cooperation. Two years on, China and Central Asian countries have further deepened and substantiated Belt and Road cooperation, he said, recalling advanced cooperation in various fields.

The core framework of the China-Central Asia mechanism is largely in place, and the consensus at the first Summit has been implemented across the board, Xi said, adding that the path of cooperation among the countries is steadily widening, and their friendship is blooming ever more brightly.

Xi stressed that the cooperation between China and Central Asian countries is rooted in more than 2,000 years of friendly exchanges, cemented by solidarity and mutual trust cultivated through more than three decades of diplomatic ties, and taken forward via openness and win-win cooperation of the new era.

Xi said building on their collective efforts over the years, the six countries have forged a China-Central Asia Spirit of "mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and mutual assistance for the joint pursuit of modernization through high-quality development."

The spirit connotes four aspects of practices. First, Xi said that China and Central Asian countries practice mutual respect and treat each other as equals, and all countries, big or small, are equal, adding that the six countries handle issues through consultation and make decisions by consensus.

Second, he said that China and Central Asian countries seek to deepen mutual trust and enhance mutual support, firmly support each other in safeguarding independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, and do not do anything harmful to the core interests of any party.

Third, Xi said China and Central Asian countries pursue mutual benefit and win-win cooperation and strive for common development, view each other as priority partners, and share development opportunities together, adding that they accommodate each other's interests, and work to build a win-win and symbiotic relationship.

Fourth, he said China and Central Asian countries help each other in time of need and stand together through thick and thin, supporting each other in choosing development paths suitable to respective national conditions and in taking domestic matters into their own hands, adding that the countries work together to address various risks and challenges, and uphold regional security and stability.

This China-Central Asia Spirit is an important guideline for their endeavor to carry forward friendship and cooperation from generation to generation, and the six countries should always uphold it and let it shine forever, Xi noted.

Today, unprecedented changes are unfolding at a faster pace across the globe, thrusting the world into a new state of heightened turbulence and volatility, Xi pointed out, noting that a strong belief in fairness and justice, and an unyielding commitment to mutual benefit and win-win cooperation are the only way to maintain world peace and achieve common development.

There is no winner in tariff wars or trade wars, and unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonism will surely backfire while hurting others, he noted.

Maintaining that history should move forward, not backward, and the world should be united, not divided, Xi said humanity must not regress to the law of the jungle, but should instead build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi called on the six countries to act on the China-Central Asia Spirit, and enhance cooperation with renewed vigor and more practical measures.

To achieve this, he made five points.

First, China and Central Asian countries should stay committed to the fundamental goal of unity, and always trust and support each other, he said.

China consistently takes Central Asia as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, Xi noted, adding that with a firm belief in an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood as well as a strong dedication to amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, China interacts with Central Asian countries on the basis of equality and sincerity, and the six countries always wish their neighbors well.

The six countries will sign together a treaty on eternal good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation to enshrine the principle of everlasting friendship in the form of law, he said, deeming it as a new landmark in the history of the relations of the six countries and a pioneering initiative in China's diplomatic engagement with its neighbors, which constitutes a milestone for today and a foundation for tomorrow.

Second, China and Central Asian countries should optimize the cooperation framework to make it more results-oriented, more efficient and more deeply integrated, Xi said.

Recalling that the six countries have agreed to designate 2025 and 2026 as the Years of High-Quality Development of China-Central Asia Cooperation, he said that all sides should focus the cooperation on smooth trade, industrial investment, connectivity, green mining, agricultural modernization and personnel exchanges, roll out more projects on the ground and foster new quality productive forces.

He said China has decided to establish three cooperation centers, i.e. on poverty reduction, on education exchange, and on desertification prevention and control, as well as a cooperation platform on smooth trade under the China-Central Asia cooperation framework.

China supports Central Asian countries in developing livelihood and development projects, Xi said, adding that China will provide 3,000 training opportunities to Central Asian countries in the next two years.

Third, China and Central Asian countries should develop a security framework for peace, tranquility and solidarity, step up regional security governance, deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, jointly prevent and thwart extreme ideologies, and resolutely fight terrorism, separatism and extremism, so as to maintain peace and stability in the region, Xi said.

China will do its best to help Central Asian countries combat terrorism and transnational organized crime and safeguard cybersecurity and biosecurity, he said.

Fourth, China and Central Asian countries should cement the bonds of shared vision, mutual understanding and mutual affection between peoples, he noted, saying that China will enhance cooperation between legislatures, political parties, women, youth, media and think tanks with Central Asian countries, conduct in-depth exchange of governance experience, and is ready to set up more cultural centers, university branches and Luban Workshops in Central Asia to train more high-caliber talent for Central Asian countries.

China supports deepening subnational cooperation with Central Asia, Xi said, adding that China and Central Asian countries should nurture heart-to-heart connections at central and subnational levels, between official and non-governmental actors, and from adjacent to broader areas.

Fifth, China and Central Asian countries should uphold a fair and equitable international order and an equal and orderly world structure, stand ready to work with all parties to defend international fairness and justice, oppose hegemonism and power politics, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, he said, recalling that in the strenuous times of war, Chinese and Central Asian peoples supported each other through adversity, and jointly made important contributions to the cause of justice of humanity.

He also noted the need to promote the correct view of history, defend the fruits of the victory of World War II, uphold the UN-centered international system, and provide more stability and certainty for world peace and development.

Xi pointed out that China is building a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

No matter how the international situation changes, China will remain unwavering in opening up to the outside world, he said, noting that China is ready to embrace higher-quality cooperation and deepen the integration of interests with Central Asian countries, so as to achieve common development and strive for new progress in China-Central Asia cooperation.

Tokayev and the other four Central Asian leaders unanimously stated that the China-Central Asia mechanism has become an important platform for promoting dialogue and cooperation, as well as for advancing the economic and social development of Central Asian countries.

In a world full of uncertainties, the strategic significance of the mechanism has become increasingly prominent, and China's growing prosperity and strength are benefiting its neighboring countries, they said, noting that China is a strategic partner and a true friend that Central Asian countries can always count on.

The Central Asian countries highly value the model of cooperation with China based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and look forward to deepening all-round cooperation with China and expanding trade and investment, the five leaders added.

They also expressed the hope to jointly pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, promote cooperation in such fields as industry, agriculture, science and technology, infrastructure, new energy and connectivity, strengthen regional security collaboration, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges in fields like culture, education and tourism.

The leaders of the five Central Asian countries expressed their intention to build the China-Central Asia mechanism into a model of regional cooperation, share development and prosperity, jointly promote peace and stability, and build a closer community with a shared future.

The five parties highly appreciate China's constructive role in international and regional affairs, and actively support the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as the three major global initiatives proposed by President Xi.

They also expressed the willingness to closely coordinate and cooperate with China to firmly safeguard free trade and the multilateral trading system, and jointly defend international equity and justice.

During the summit, Xi and the heads of state of the Central Asian nations signed the Astana Declaration of the second China-Central Asia Summit, and a treaty on eternal good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.

The meeting also announced the signing of 12 cooperation agreements regarding the Belt and Road cooperation, facilitation of personnel exchanges, green mining, trade, connectivity, industry and customs.

At the summit, China signed multiple sister city agreements with the five Central Asian countries, thus the pairs of sister cities between the two sides have exceeded 100.

Xi and other leaders also witnessed the inauguration of three China-Central Asia cooperation centers and a trade platform, namely the China-Central Asia poverty reduction cooperation center, the China-Central Asia education exchange cooperation center, the China-Central Asia desertification prevention and control cooperation center, as well as the China-Central Asia smooth trade cooperation platform.

All parties also agreed that China will host the third China-Central Asia Summit in 2027.