China hopes US will act on Trump's remarks about welcoming Chinese students to study in America

China opposes politicizing education cooperation, and hopes the United States will act on President Trump's remarks about welcoming Chinese students to study in America, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a related query at a daily news briefing, adding that China is following the developments.

China-US education cooperation benefits both sides, Guo said.

"We hope the United States will act on President Trump's remarks about welcoming Chinese students to study in America and effectively protect the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars in the United States," he said.