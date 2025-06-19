China issues red alert for mountain torrents in six provinces

The Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Thursday issued this year's first red alert for mountain torrents in Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi and Guizhou.

From 8 pm Thursday to 8 pm Friday, parts of these six provincial-level regions will be at high risk of mountain torrents, with some areas extremely likely to be hit.

The above-mentioned regions are urged to strengthen real-time monitoring work, issue timely warnings, and carry out evacuations if necessary.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.