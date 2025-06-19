Why do Americans fall in love with Yunnan?
It's the perfect destination to immerse yourself in diverse cultures and create forever memories.
Here's why! The unique blend of dozens of ethnic groups in Yunnan offers a rich and colorful tapestry of folk customs, arts, and incredible food. Explore the ancient town of Dali, wander through Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, and savor delicious local flavors like wild fungus.
Source: China Daily Editor: Zhao Yinuo
