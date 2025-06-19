Egyptian ecologist hails Egyptian, Chinese anti-desertification efforts, eyes further cooperation

An Egyptian environmental expert lauded significant progress made by both Egypt and China in combating desertification, calling for expanded bilateral cooperation in sustainable agriculture, afforestation, clean energy, and environmental resource management.

Magdy Allam, an adviser to the Global Environment Facility, said that as the world marked the UN's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on Tuesday, Egypt has advanced its green policies to curb the pressing threat of land degradation. He emphasized that such efforts are critical for water security and agricultural sustainability in the region.

Allam pointed to a nationwide shift toward renewable energy and large-scale tree-planting programs as cornerstones of the country's strategy.

"The state is progressing on two parallel tracks," Allam told Xinhua. "The first is the 100 Million Trees Initiative, which is being implemented effectively across all governorates; the second is the extremely strict measures against urban encroachment, including fines and prison sentences for those who cut down trees or build on agricultural land."

The "100 Million Trees" initiative, a seven-year program launched in 2022, aims to double Egypt's per capita share of green space. The project focuses on planting trees along major roads, around public institutions, in industrial zones, and on desert fringes to create protective green belts.

Allam described China as a global model for desertification control, citing its systematic, multi-tiered planting approach and resulting improvements to air quality.

"China has made a tremendous leap in green cover and achieved a major breakthrough in green belts, surpassing many countries," said Allam, who noted he had witnessed the transformations during multiple visits.

"In China, trees are planted at multiple levels – low, medium, and high – even on mountain slopes," he explained, adding that the country efficiently repurposes plant and tree waste instead of burning it.

He credited China's advanced irrigation systems, which minimize water waste, and its focus on biodiversity as key factors in its success.

With diplomatic and economic ties growing between the two nations, Allam said strong potential exists for deeper collaboration.

"We can benefit from China, especially in seed varieties, as it has great diversity," he said. "We also hope to cooperate with China in waste recycling, where it is highly advanced."